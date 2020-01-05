MILTON LEDWIG YORKTOWN - Milton Joseph Ledwig, 77, of Yorktown passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was born July 31, 1942 in Goliad, TX to the late Pete and Susie Burda Ledwig. Milton grew up in Yorktown, attended and graduated from Yorktown High School. He joined the Texas National Guard and served from 1960-1966. Then working at Wolf's Supermarket, Yorktown Grain Elevator, owned Yorktown Appliance & Hardware Store for 5 years, and then retired after 30 years from the City of Yorktown in 2005. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and ranching with cattle and hogs. He is survived by his wife Anne Ledwig, daughter Rhonda Ledwig, son Keith Ledwig, step-daughter Melissa Styra, grandchildren Ashlynn Ledwig, Shelby Osborne, Taylor Ledwig, Mac Ledwig, Danielle Penn, and Jeremy Penn, Hunter Shearon, Harley Shearon, P.J. Osborne, Addison Grace Osborne, and Joshua Taylor Osboure. He is also survived by his sister Helen Mueller, brother Everest (Martha) Ledwig, sister-in-law Kay Ledwig, and brother-in-law Johnny Waggoner, many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Milton is preceded in death by his parents, brother Raymond Ledwig, sister Carol Waggoner, and brother in law Joe Mueller. Pallbearers will be Carl, Charlton, Mac, Johnathan Ledwig, Bruce Mueller, and Mark Patterson. Honorary Pallbearers are the City of Yorktown crew. Visitation is from 5-7 pm Monday, January 6, 2020 at Massey Funeral Home, 779 N. Riedel St, Yorktown, Texas. Funeral Service is 10 am Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Goliad, 332 E Ward St, Goliad, Texas. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com. Memorials can be given to donor's choice. Arrangement by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas. 361-564-2900
