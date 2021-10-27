Minerva Reyes Torres
SEADRIFT — Minerva Reyes Torres, 51 of Seadrift, went to be with the angels, October 23, 2021. Minerva was born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, July 19, 1970, to Francisco and Maria Perales Reyes.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 28th at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin in Port Lavaca, from 6PM to 8PM with a rosary to be recited at 6:30PM. Funeral mass will be held Friday, October 29th, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, 415 W. Austin at 10AM. Burial will follow at Seadrift Cemetery, she will be laid to rest beside her beloved daughter.
Minerva is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Eduardo Torres Tovar; children, Eddie Torres, Enrique Torres, and Lorena Torres; parents, Francisco and Maria Perales Reyes; siblings, Noelia Jaramillo and husband, Lucio, Miguel Reyes and wife, Mary, Abel Reyes, Nancy Cano and husband, Noe, Lucy Villarreal and husband, Ronnie, Fernando Reyes and wife, Yessenia; maternal grandmother, Maria Leonides Castro; along with 19 nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.
At the time of her death, Minerva was with her daughter, Liliana Torres, who also went to dance with the angels. Minerva was also preceded in death by her father-in-law, Elias Torres Mata, and her aunt, Petra Gone.
Minerva was a truly kind soul with a beautiful smile and was always happy. She never met a stranger and never spoke an ill word of anyone. Minerva had a strong faith and was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Her family was her life, her children were her passion, their happiness was important to her. Minerva was known for her stylish ways and her love of the cheetah print. Anyone that knew her, knew she was always dressed to the nines anywhere she went and that she would always match, it was a must. Minerva was an important piece to her family, and she will be deeply missed.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
