MINISTER WALTER LEE BROWN, JR.
VICTORIA — Loving husband, father, son, brother and Associate Minister, Rev. Brown transitioned to eternity on Aug. 22, 2020. Graveside service will be Thurs., Aug. 27, 10 a.m., Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Tracy’s MJ Santellana FD in charge (361) 582-0858.
