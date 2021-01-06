Minnette Petty Moore New
VICTORIA — Minnette Petty Moore New
Aug. 25, 1924 - Dec. 31, 2020
Frances Minnette New, 96, passed away on Thurs., Dec. 31, at Hospice of South Texas in Victoria.
Minnette was born at home in the Henry Prairie Community near Franklin on Aug. 25, 1924—the hottest day of the year. She was the eldest of Francis Calvin and Lucile Lomax Petty’s three daughters. Minnette, Janelle and Mary Jo were inseparable: they laughed together, fought together, cried together and loved together. Minnette felt responsible for her younger sisters. After losing Mary Jo in 2002, she stubbornly waited for Janelle to pass away six weeks ago before she herself was willing to pass on.
Minnette attended the Henry Prairie School until her final two years of high school. In 1941, she graduated from Franklin High School and was the last known living member of her class. Minnette’s grandfather was a founding member of Henry Prairie Baptist Church, and it was there that she embarked on her lifelong commitment to Christ.
In 1942, Minnette married her high school sweetheart, James Moore. The couple moved to Houston where they welcomed a daughter, Frances Elaine. A year later, James enlisted in the Army. On June 20, 1945, his plane was shot down over the Philippines, leaving Minnette a widow at the age of 20.
In 1949, Minnette married another Franklin native, Joe New. They lived in College Station until Joe graduated from Texas A&M. Joe’s job with Conoco took the two to San Antonio, where their son, Jon Robert, was born. In 1959, they settled in Victoria and opened New Distributing Co., a Conoco fuel and lubricant company. Minnette and Joe enjoyed 51 happy years together, 41 of which were in Victoria. From the time they arrived in Victoria, they were active members of First Baptist Church, and the women in Minnette’s BYKOTA (Be Ye Kind One to Another) Sunday School class became her closest friends. Over the years, these ladies supported one another through good times and bad as they studied, prayed, served and worshiped the Lord together.
Minnette spent several years as a Pink Lady volunteer at DeTar Hospital. She also enjoyed many years in the Decora Women’s Study Club. She loved history and exploring new places and, as a result, traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada with family, friends and travel clubs.
Minnette was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, in 2000. Also predeceasing her were her sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Jo and Jim Carleton, and Janelle and Jack Maris; a nephew, Alan Carleton; Joe’s siblings and their spouses: Eloise Tighe (Jimmy), Jack (Roger), Harry (Edna), Jeff and Donald (Justine); and James’s siblings and their spouses: Jewel Holmes (Raymond), Edna McMahon (Tom); Wesley (Helen), Cecil, Tommy, Leon Junior and Juanita Collier (Buddy).
Minnette leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Elaine and John Bounds of College Station; her son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Susan New of Victoria; sisters-in-law Mildred New, Chrys Moore and LaVerne Moore; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren: Kara and Jay Socol (Grant), Collin Bounds, Aaron and Leslie New (Kamie, Morgen and Whitten), Devin and Lacey New (Emma, Georgia, Addison and Charlotte), and Haley and Craig Jeffrey (Case and Caroline); and many other members of the Petty, New and Moore families, all of whom she loved.
Minnette’s favorite place to be was anywhere with her family. She was happy when we were happy, and she hurt when we hurt. She showed us what it means to love your family fully and unconditionally.
Special thanks go out to Minnette’s devoted caregiver, Ruth Griffin, and her cherished neighbors and friends, David and Janice Hudson. The family would also like to thank the staff of Senior Helpers, as well as Dr. Ty Meyer and the Hospice of South Texas staff, who enabled Minnette’s final days to be comfortable and peaceful.
A private funeral service for Minnette is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church of Victoria. Due to the COVID pandemic, attendance will be limited to family.
Pallbearers will be Aaron New, Devin New, Harry New, Jay Socol, Craig Jeffrey and Grant Socol. Honorary pallbearers are John Bounds and Collin Bounds.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Minnette’s memory to the First Baptist Church, 301 N. Glass, Victoria, TX 77901 or to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, TX 77901.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
