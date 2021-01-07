Minnette Petty Moore New
VICTORIA — Frances Minnette New, 96, passed away on Thurs., Dec. 31, at Hospice of South Texas in Victoria.
A private funeral service for Minnette is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church of Victoria. Due to the COVID pandemic, attendance will be limited to family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Minnette’s memory to the First Baptist Church, 301 N. Glass, Victoria, TX 77901 or to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, TX 77901.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
