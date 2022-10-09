Minnie Ball
VICTORIA — Minnie Ball went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the age of 89. She was born November 6, 1932 in St. Paul, Texas, to the late Clarence Sorenson. She was a long-time resident of Victoria for more than 35 years after moving from Bay City, TX. She attended First United Methodist Church and was a member of the United Methodist Women’s Club, Twice Blessed Showroom, and the Community Bible Study.
Minnie is survived by her her daughter Donna Ball Maywald (Ron), her son Devin C. Ball (Katy), her brother Larry Sorenson, and her sister Betty Jo Land. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
In addition to her father, Minnie is preceded in death by her husband Donald D. Ball, her brothers Dwane Sorenson and Edward Sorenson, her sisters Marie Corley and Vernell Cheatham.
Funeral services for Minnie will be held at a later date. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
