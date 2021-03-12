Minnie Kinney Hardaway
KARNES CITY — Minnie Kinney Hardaway was born on June 2, 1943 in Karnes City, Texas to Lucille Nation and Charlie Foley Sr. She went to be with the Lord on March 6, 2021.
Services will be held on March 13, 2021 with visitation starting at 10:00 A.M. and funeral starting at 11:00 A.M. at Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 303 W. Buchel Avenue, Karnes City, Texas. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens in Karnes City, Texas. Services entrusted to Bell & Bell Funeral Home and Cremations, 6867 Montgomery Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78239. Phone 210-657-2273. An online registry can be signed at bellandbellfuneralhome.com.
