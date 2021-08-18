Minnie Lee Fisbeck
MOULTON — Minnie Lee (Wright) Fisbeck passed away peacefully at home with all her children by her side on August 15, 2021 at age 89. She was born on June 9, 1932 to Roger Lee & Minnie Wright. Minnie grew up in Dilworth with her sister, June. She attended Dilworth School, Moulton High and later transferred to Gonzales High School, graduating in 1950. After graduation, she worked on the family farm and was an office clerk. Over the years, Minnie Lee had several business endeavors with her first husband, Norman Novosad, including Novosad Produce and Corn Cob Hill. Later she decided to venture out on her own as an independent woman. She owned and managed Wagon Wheel Café for a number of years, then also opened two successful businesses - The Dairy Treet in 1966 and then Granie’s Stuff antique shop. In 1977, she married G.G. Fisbeck. Minnie Lee worked hard to not only provide a good life for her family but to also help make her home - Moulton - the best place it could be. As an active community member, Minnie saw a need and took action. Whether it was leading the town as Mayor for many years during the 1990s, serving on city council for almost a decade or founding the Keep Moulton Beautiful organization, just to name a few, she worked tirelessly to improve the quality of life for all those who call Moulton home. She was proud of her town; she truly loved her town.
When Minnie Lee wasn’t busy cleaning up the streets of the city, she would be found giving her time to care for others and serve her faith community. She took many friends and neighbors to various doctor appointments and she spent many an hour planting flowers, answering phones or working VBS at Zion Lutheran Church. Minnie was faithful in her service to God and her fellow man.
Above all else though, Minnie Lee loved her family. She relished Sunday get-togethers and holidays spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She wanted nothing more than to spend time with those she loved. Her spunk, honesty, unwavering faith and loving embrace will be missed by those who had the privilege to call her Mom, Granie & friend.
Minnie Lee is preceded in death by her parents, husband G.G. Fisbeck and sister June Wright. She is survived by her children Norma Leeper, Marlon Novosad (Deborah) and Danae Kozelsky, her grandchildren Amber Nieto (Brian), Veronica Johnson (Chad), Lindsay Kasper (Steven), Cliff Kozelsky (Robyn), Joel Novosad (Ashley), Jacob Novosad (Kelley), and her great-grandchildren Kaitlyn Nieto, Emma Nieto, Felix Nieto, Brody Johnson, Dylan Johnson, John Kozelsky, Annie Kozelsky, Cadence Novosad and Autumn Novosad.
Pallbearers - Cliff Kozelsky, Joel Novosad, Jacob Novosad, Brian Nieto, Steven Kasper, Chad Johnson and Felix Nieto.
Visitation is Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Smith Funeral Home in Moulton from 4:00-8:00pm.
Funeral Service will be held Friday, August 20, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Moulton at 3:00pm. Burial to follow at Moulton City Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.smithfuneralhomemoulton.com for the Fisbeck family.
Smith Funeral Home - 404 West Bobkat Drive, Moulton, Tx 77975 Phone #361-596-4631
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- More than 30 immigrants detained, 1 charged after U-Haul stop, Refugio sheriff says
- Development brings five new restaurants to Victoria
- Ventura's Tamales to break ground for new location
- Industrial comes back to sweep rival Goliad
- Victoria County Clerk's Office closed after employee catches COVID-19
- Victoria City Council moves forward with animal related city code updates
- 317 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in the Crossroads
- City Council candidate Chad Hall no longer with Regional Steel
- Guest column: Our hospitals are working overtime and need your help to avoid defeat
- Blotter: Goliad deputies respond to a bailout and a pursuit in 3 days
Commented
- Letter: One of the true wonders of our nation and the rule of law is our U.S. Constitution (17)
- Air quality report shutters Stroman Middle School indefinitely (10)
- Did Biden create COVID super-spreader at border? The truth about McAllen (8)
- Texts cause VISD board to question task force (6)
- Letter: Let communities take the needed steps to protect themselves (5)
- Letter: Common sense, if you have it, use it (4)
- Latest COVID-19 surge hitting hospitals hard, local ER director says (w/video) (4)
- Guest column: Our hospitals are working overtime and need your help to avoid defeat (3)
- Stroman closure causes community frustration (3)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: What is Critical Race Theory? (2)
- Letter: We need to pray for America (8)
- The same GOP playbook (7)
- Jim Graff: Where is America headed? (2)
- More than 30 immigrants detained, 1 charged after U-Haul stop, Refugio sheriff says (2)
- Blotter: Robbery, criminal mischief reported at Victoria home (2)
- Kolkhorst chairs Texas Senate hearing on COVID-19 response (2)
- 317 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in the Crossroads (1)
- Did you go to the Victoria Faire this weekend? (1)
- The Wall Street Journal on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and sexual harassment (1)
- Syndicated column: Republicans continue petty political squabbles amid the pandemic (5)
- 'Two men who care about Victoria': City Council candidates engage with residents (1)
- 135 new COVID-19 cases in Crossroads, 1 free ICU bed reported in hospital region (1)
- Charles Edgar Lankford (1)
- Jessie Rivera Moreno (1)
- Dietitian Dish: Kick your soda habit (1)
- Claudia Vae Eckel "Koach" (1)
- Authorities suspect woman found dead in Refugio County was victim of homicide, human smuggling connection suspected (1)
- Amanda Rivera Baker (1)
- Rudy Castilla Ortiz (1)
- James "Jimmy" Stockbauer (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.