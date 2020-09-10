Minnie (Minerva)
Rodriguez Ochoa
VICTORIA — Minnie (Minerva) Rodriguez Ochoa, 75 of Victoria passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was born April 14, 1945 in Victoria, Texas to the late Estevan Rodriguez Sr., and Tomasita Lopez Rodriguez. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years Robert Ochoa, her brothers Eleazar Rodriguez and Estevan Rodriguez Jr. Minnie is survived by her children, Barbara Gomez (Juan) of Kyle Tx., John Rodriguez (Connie) of Houston, Tx., and Pedro Rodriguez III of Pasedena; sisters Raquel Rios and Estefana Rodriguez of Victoria, Tx. She is survived by 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Minnie leaves behind many wonderful friends, too many to name them all but one who was very heart to her Cecelia Middleton. Visitation will be Thursday, September 9, 2020 from 6-8 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas. Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows beginning at 11:45am visitation with a rosary at 12:15 and Mass to follow at 1p.m on Friday September 11, 2020. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Johnathon Rodriguez, Brian Rodriguez, Jacob Ramos, Rick Ochoa, Gabriel Rodriguez, Lee Roy Creager Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Issac Rodriguez, Kyle Ramos, Matthew Rodriguez, Daniel Rojas.
