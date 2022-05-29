Miracle Novalee Ramirez
VICTORIA — Our sweet Angel baby, Miracle Novalee Ramirez, was taken into the arms of Jesus May 24, 2022. Mother, Mercedes Maria Amador-Ruiz, and Father, Gabriel Ramirez, Jr. will forever cherish her memory. Her life will be cherished by her loving grandmother; Julia Poncio. As well as, her angel grandparents Elizabeth Ann Ruiz and Jerry Ross, Sr. Miracle will always be missed by her siblings; Gnoah Ramirez, Destiny Ramirez, and Gziah Ramirez. Followed by endless love from her aunts and uncles: Pedro Lucio, Beatrice Poncio, Brittani Rosales, Charles Diggs, Ricky Almador, and Aaron Ross. Miracle will also be forever cherished by many other family members and friends. The visitation will be held at 11:00AM -12:00PM on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. The service will begin at 12:00PM and interment to immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery on the corner of Mockingbird and Laurent.
“Gone from our Sight, but never from our Hearts.”
Thoughts and fond memories may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
