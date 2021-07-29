Misty Ward Peeler
VICTORIA — Misty Ward Peeler, 48, of Victoria passed away July 20, 2021. She was born July 18, 1973, to Janice Gail Ward and the late Gary Hugh Ward. Misty was a one of a kind person who always spoke her mind. She would give the shirt off her back toto help a friend and was never afraid to tell you the truth. The true motivation for her was her family. She did everything within her power to always provide for her children and teach them how to navigate their way through life. Misty fought her way through life and illness and continued to pull through and show the world what a stubborn woman could accomplish with what she was given. Misty is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, her father Gary Ward, her youngest sister Rikki, her husband James Peeler, and the father of her sons, James Berger. She is survived by her three children, Collin Berger, Joshua (Alexis) Berger, and Payton (Nolen) Derosia. Her mother Janice, and younger siblings Cassie and Anthony, her grandsons Beau and Ronan, in addition to her boyfriend Glen and multiple nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Misty will be missed for the rest of our days. There will be a Memorial Service on July 31, 2021 at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home starting at 4pm. Under the Direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home.
I miss you I don't understand why he took you from us so early in life but its ok you don't have to hurt no more and I'm thankful for that you where my sister from another mother we go way back in fox run you watched my step daughter hailey I would have never thought we would become close friends like we did but we did and thank you for that I will always think about you and what you r doing up there I wish we could have made Sturgis like we had planed I had everything taken care of you didn't have to worry about anything but be there but it's ok you went anyway hope you had fun sister I will forever in .my life love you and miss you my great friend / sister may you R.I.P
UP THERE with everyone you know I will see you one day again this is not goodbye its ill see you on the other side my friend xoxo miss you already your friend Carrie krause
