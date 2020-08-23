Mitchell “Wayne” Jennings
TELFERNER — Mitchell “Wayne” Jennings, 82, of Telferner, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. He was born on November 24, 1937 to the late Mitchell Newton and Alma Hollman Jennings. Wayne spent most of his life in the Trucking Industry, hauling all kinds of things up and down the road and all across the country. He was happiest when he was TRUCKIN. He would help anyone that helped themselves, loved hunting and fishing, and was never at a loss for words.
In addition to his parents, Wayne is preceded in death by his wife; Sophie R. Ernst Jennings, son; Michael Jennings, sister; Dorothy Wilson, brothers; Ronald Jennings, Jimmy Doyle Jennings, and Kenneth Dean Jennings.
Wayne is survived by his daughters; Delitta Kay “Katie” (Shaune) LaPee, Victoria Lynette (James) Dreher, Angie Jennings Soberholtz, Stepson; James “Danny” (Janie) Potter, and his sister; Aletta Grace; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild, all of whom will cherish his memory.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:oo p.m. Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, with Brother Alex Alvarez officiating.
Pallbearers will be Mark Bohac, Scott Bohac, Jimmy Gordan, Alton Lassman, James Wilson, and Leroy Lewis. Honorary pallbearers will be the employees of Pioneer Oilfield Trucking.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in his honor to Adopt-A-Pet or Telferner Methodist Church.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Supporters have been mislead about the concept of BLM (15)
- Guest column: Open letter to President Donald Trump (7)
- Democratic Presidential nominee checked party's boxes for running mate (6)
- It's senator Kamala Harris (6)
- Blotter: Man brandished knife during mask policy dispute at Academy (3)
- A Culture of Deceit (2)
- VISD starts remote learning (2)
- Guest column: Some gave all (1)
- VISD board to vote on tax rate (1)
- Political cartoon for Aug. 17 (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.