Moira Tschatschula
PORT LAVACA — Moira Margaret Ann Searle Tschatschula, 83, was called to her heavenly home by our dear Lord on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. She was born on August 25, 1938, in Iselworth, Middlesex, England to Alice and Samuel Searle.
On June 4, 1955, she married the love of her life, Olen Tschatschula, while he was stationed at Langley Air Force Base in England.
Anyone who knew Moira, knew that she was a devoted wife of 50 years and loving mother to her six children. Her greatest joy came from moments spent with her family. They are Daughters: Jane and Michael Hermes, Sandra Ruddick, Teresa and Dale Garner, Karen Caraway. Sons: Steven Tschatschula, Mark and Stefanie Tschatschula. She also has 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
She took great pleasure and satisfaction in taking care of her grandchildren as well as children of dear friends. In 1976, she became an American citizen. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Edna, Texas.
She is reunited with her husband, Olen; daughter, Sandra; parents and siblings, in God’s Kingdom.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 15, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. in Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Andrew Schroer officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salvation Army or SPCA.
