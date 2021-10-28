MONA D. FOUST
MONA D. FOUST
VICTORIA — Mona D. Foust left to tend God’s garden Sunday October 10, 2021. She was born August 15, 1946 in Houston, TX to William Howard (Hank) Thompson and Mathel Elizabeth Croft Thompson and later moved to Victoria with her parents and younger sister while still very young. A graduate of Victoria High School, she went on to become the Executive Director of the Victoria Convention & Visitors Bureau and found much satisfaction in promoting Victoria for 23 years. She later became the Executive Director for the Goliad Chamber of Commerce for 10 years promoting Market Days on the downtown square and enjoyed her time and the people there, immensely. Her personal joy was working in her yard and making it into a beautiful sanctuary as well as supporting local small businesses.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William Howard (Hank) Thompson and Mathel Elizabeth Croft Thompson.
She is survived by her children Cheri Hartman (Kevin Glenn) and Kristofor Hartman (Courtney Hartman), as well as her sister Dawn Shelley and brother-in-law David Shelley.
She will be greatly missed by her family.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to make a donation in her honor may donate to Acres of Animals c/o Dr. Sandra Cochran.

