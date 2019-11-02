MONICA ANN OHRT POWITZKY VICTORIA - Monica Ann Ohrt Powitzky, age 55, passed away in the arms of her husband and three daughters on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at her home in Victoria, Texas. She was born and raised most of her life in Victoria, Texas to Toby Sr, and Mary Ann Kusak Ohrt. Monica was a dedicated teacher's aid for almost 18 years in VISD and Bloomington ISD, working directly with special needs children, giving them one on one attention and teaching them the way of life once graduated from school. Also, worked for Adgraphics for many years. She loved her family, including her husband, Cody, three daughters and three grandchildren more than one can imagine. Monica was a selfless individual who always put her family and friends before herself, always giving the best advice and love to everyone. Monica also spent all of her free time hunting, coaching her softball and kickball teams, and volunteering with the Victoria Livestock show and assisted with the Swine Committee as she loved being around animals and kids, especially her pigs. Survivors include her husband Cody A. Powitzky, her parents Toby Sr. and Mary Ann Ohrt. Daughters Carroll Powitzky (Jared Lewis), Samantha (Michael) Jeanis, Haley Powitzky all of Victoria. Grandchildren: Maddison, Brantley, and Garrett Jeanis of Victoria. Also survived by, sister Jaqueline (Russell) Slusher, brothers Toby Jr. (Beth) Ohrt and Tommy (Sheila) Ohrt. Nephews and niece: Jason Pickett and Kasy (Porsha) and Hudson Slusher, Dustin and Tanner Ohrt, Clint and Amy Ohrt, Eric and Michael Mikulenka, and Brandon (Shelby) Parham. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Rosewood Chapels followed by a Rosary at 7 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 am Monday, November 4, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jared Lewis, Michael Jeanis, Eric Mikulenka, Brandon Parham, Kasy Slusher and Dustin Ohrt. Honorary pallbearers: Michael Mikulenka, Tanner Ohrt, Clint Ohrt and Jason Pickett. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or Hospice of South Texas. Share condolences at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
