Monroe Joshua
HOUSTON — Monroe Joshua, 58, passed away on March 29, 2021. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 3304 E. Mockingbird Lane. Funeral services will be on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10:00am at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, with graveside services to be held at 2:00pm at Joshua Cemetery off of US HWY 77S.
Monroe is preceded in death by his brother, Jay Michael Washington; and his nephew, Alex Bonillas.
He is survived by his husband, Christopher Yanok; mother, Vivian Estella May (Salinas); son, Blain Joshua; sister, Terri DeBonillas; brother, Vic Salinas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A full obituary can be viewed at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
