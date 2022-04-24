Monsais Ernesto
Estraca
NORTH PLATTE — Monsais Ernesto Estraca, 45, of North Platte, NE, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022. He was born on January 6, 1977, in Victoria, Texas to Doris Martinez and the late Monsais Estraca.
Ernest graduated from Stroman high school in Victoria, TX in 1997. Ernest worked many jobs but being a security guard was one of his favorites. Ernest was a gentle soul and helped anyone he could despite any pain that he was in.
Ernest loved his family more than anything, especially Luna who would light up his day. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for anyone. The next best thing was his love for his ps4. He would pass the time away playing games on-line, if not that then his newfound love for tik tok, he always found a way to make someone laugh.
Ernest always found something to do, his life was never boring. For the past 19 years, Ernest made his home in Nebraska where he and Cynthia built a life together. The two were inseparable, and enjoyed going on many adventures together. Ernest will be greatly missed by many, his memory will live on through his loved ones.
He is survived by his wife Cynthia Estraca; son Joe Satterwhite and fiancé Alicia Crow; daughter/granddaughter Luna Satterwhite; mother Doris (Jesus) Martinez; brother Robert (Toni) Estraca; sister Susana “Susie” (Edward) Akin; nieces Bonnie, Bella, Sadie, Desirae, and Natalie Estraca, Kelsea and Jayla Akin; nephews Brodie Akin and Robert L. Estraca.
Ernest was proceeded in death by his father and many aunts, uncles, and best friend John Perez.
Visitation will begin Monday, April 25, 2022, from 5 - 8pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 8:15am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial to follow at a later date.
Pallbearers will be Robert Estraca, Robert L. Estraca, Edward Akin Jr., Brodie Akin, John Perez, and Rudy Gonzales.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jayla Akin, Kelsea Akin, Bella Estraca, Bonnie Estraca, Joe Satterwhite, and Santo Gonzales.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Victoria, 361-575-3212.
