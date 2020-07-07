RAUL ROY MORALES JR. VICTORIA - Raul "Roy" Morales Jr., age 65, of Victoria, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born May 14, 1955 in Port Lavaca to the late Raul Morales Sr. and Maria Uresti Morales. He is survived by his loving wife, Ines Morales of Victoria; daughter, Sheree Lively (James) of Fort Hood; sons, Rocky Lee Morales (Yvonne Sanchez) of Victoria, Roy Morales III of Victoria, Rudy Lee Morales (Christy) of Seadrift, Ricky Morales of Victoria and Rusty Rene Morales (Marie) of Houston; sisters, Lucy Gonzales of Bloomington, Virginia (Chopie) Morales of Point Comfort, Sylvia Rodriguez (Robert) of Edinburg, Rosie Moreno (Armando) of Port Lavaca, Maria Krishen (Masud) of Killeen and Alma Centeno (Wedo) of North Carolina; brothers, Greg Morales of Seadrift, Elmo Morales (Glenda) of Seadrift and Raymond Morales of Gonzales. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Valentina Morales and brothers, Arnulfo Morales, Domingo Morales and Johnny Morales. Visitation will begin Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 9am with a Rosary to be recited at 11am at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Pallbearers will be Rocky Lee Morales, Roy Morales III, Rudy Lee Morales, Ricky Morales, Rusty Rene Morales, and James Lively. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rocky Morales Jr., John Mark Resendez, Jacob Morales, Joshua Morales and AJ Castillo. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
