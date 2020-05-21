Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.