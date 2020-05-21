MORRIS BUDDY CATLEDGE VICTORIA - Morris "Buddy" Catledge, 84, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 in Victoria. He was born in Tutwiler, Mississippi to the late Morris B. Catledge, Sr. and Mary Nettles Catledge on April 22, 1936. He attended Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas and received his Bachelor's Degree in 1959. He also attended the Air Force Institute of Technology in Dayton, Ohio, where he received his Master's Degree in 1969. Buddy was a member of the United States Air Force, where he proudly served our country as Major and Squadron Commander. During his time in the military he was awarded the United States Meritorious Service Medal. He was retired from Campbell Soup Company, where he worked in Human Resources. Buddy is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Catledge; Sister, Mary Lynn Catledge; Step-Daughter, Jeana (Pat) Crump; Step-Daughter, Joni (Kirby) Garrett; Son, Mike Catledge; Step-Son, Douglas (Jacque) Grimm; and Step-Son, Justin (Jessica) Elliott. Buddy also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, all whom will cherish his memory. Private Family Services will be held. Burial will be at a later date at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, TX. Memorials may be given in his honor to Northside Baptist Church or Parkinson's Research Foundation, P.O. Box 20256, Sarasota, FL 34276. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
