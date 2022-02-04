Morris M. Kerlick
YORKTOWN — “And I’ll cherish the old rugged cross, Till my trophies at last I lay down. I will cling to the old rugged cross, and exchange it someday for a crown.”
Morris Menn Kerlick exchanged his burdens here on earth for a Crown on Saturday, January 29th at the age of 75 years. He was born in Kenedy, Texas to the late Herman and Ella Lee Menn Kerlick. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Yorktown and remained a life-long member.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Finch Funeral Chapel, Yorktown 361 564-2277
Morris lived his entire life in Yorktown and worked at various jobs and was successful at supporting himself. His pride and joy was taking care of the family ranch with endless hours on the Ford Tractor shredding and making the ranch the beauty it is today. His favorite pastime was to bar-b-que and play dominoes where friends were made and enjoyed.
Morris is survived by his brother, Clark, his sisters, Beverly (Calvin) Bruns and Martha Geffert, all of Yorktown; his niece, LeAnn (Dwight) Jander of Victoria; nephews, Dalin (M’Liss) Bruns of Yorktown and Boerne, Lorin (Cindy) Bruns of Yoakum, Clint (Tanya) Geffert of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Cody (Megan) Geffert of Yorktown, and Kyle (Krista) Kerlick of Yorktown. He is also survived by three great-nieces and twelve great-nephews.
Morris was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Larry Geffert.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 1:00-2:00pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Funeral services will begin 2:00pm also at St. Paul Lutheran with Pastor Tim Muehlbrad officiating. Interment following at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery.
“Morris, Wear your crown with God’s love and mercy, you definitely deserve it.”
