Martin, Murle

MURLE LARRY MARTIN RIVERDALE, MI - Born January 30, 1932, fell asleep in death on Monday January 21, 2019. He was married to Carol Roberson Martin for 65 years prior to her passing in May of 2016. Larry is survived by his sons: Steven & Evelyn Martin of St Louis MI, Scott & Ruth Martin of Riverdale MI and his daughters: Susan & Kelly Vliet of Midland MI, Laurie Sigsbey of Frederick MD, Julie & Dathan Kern of San Diego CA, Janette & George McGrand of Victoria TX, 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 9 siblings. Larry was preceded in death by his parents Leon & Goldie (Wood) Martin, his wife Carol, his son Garry Martin of Victoria TX, and son-in-law Steven Sigsbey. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com

