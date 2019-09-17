MURRAY SCHILLER PORT LAVACA - Murray Schiller, 75, of Port Lavaca, TX passed away September 12, 2019. On November 27, 1943 she was the first born to Rene and Margaret Aguillard in Port Arthur, TX. She graduated from St. Agnes Academy of Houston and the University of Texas, Austin. While living in California she received both her Masters Degree and Law Degree. Murray was retired from the Alvord Unified School District of Riverside, CA where she was both educator and administrator for more than 33 years. She travelled extensively throughout her lifetime. Visits to the Far East, Europe, the Middle East, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Canada, and most of the continental United States, provided her with a wealth of understanding of the world around her. Visits to and around Lake Charles, LA provided her the opportunity to keep in touch with her Cajun heritage through family and friends. One of the things she enjoyed the most was volunteering. It began in earnest when she and her husband Douglas spent nearly a decade assisting at The Ronald McDonald House in Loma Linda, CA. Soon after relocating to Port Lavaca, they began volunteering, first at the Calhoun County Community Ministries Food Pantry, where they served in several capacities for 13 years. Later, she and her husband spent 11 years, of Thursday mornings, volunteering at the Calhoun County Public Library. Time was also spent at The Harbor Crisis Center in Port Lavaca. Murray was active in her Catholic faith, serving with the Our Lady of the Gulf Altar Society and the Catholic Daughters. She is survived by her devoted husband, Douglas Charles Schiller; daughters, Helen Lara Renee Mossman, and Heather Margret-Marie Mead; sons, Carter Allen Mossman, Jonathan Douglas Schiller, and Jordan Edward Mossman; and 9 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Melanie Aguillard. A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 6 - 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Reception to follow. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Victoria County's inaction raises red flags (4)
- And it's only Monday (3)
- Authorities seize 250 pounds of unknown illegal substance on US 59 (3)
- You can help newspaper analyze Harvey recovery spending (3)
- 2 years after Harvey: 'I still can't believe I'm going home' (2)
- First day of school: Sleepy Head (2)
- Support our Border Patrol heroes (2)
- Generals announce postseason awards (2)
- Victoria has the will to help with homelessness (2)
- Victoria City Council stalls on homeless ordinance (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
Online Poll
What diet do you try to follow?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.