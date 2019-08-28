MYKE ASHBY HUBBARD SEADRIFT - Myke Ashby Hubbard passed away on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. She was born in Pampa on February 16, 1944, to the late Lois Joyce Shreffler and Charles Henry Ashby. She lived most of her growing up years in Oklahoma, where her father was a physician. She always kept a strong connection to her Oklahoma roots. She worked as a personnel consultant at Goodwin Personnel in Victoria. The involvement Myke had at First United Methodist in Seadrift, where she and her husband Rodney lived, was memorable. She was loved by her friends and church family. When she and Rodney moved to Batesville, she enjoyed fishing in her spare time. She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Bobby Ashby. She leaves behind her husband to cherish her loving memory. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Seadrift at 5 p.m.
