Myrleen Luerssen
McClanahan
HOUSTON FORMERLY OF VICTORIA — Myrleen Luerssen McClanahan, age 101, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. She was born on October 3, 1921 near Westhoff, Texas in Dewitt, County to the late Alfred H. and Mary Jane Nollkaemper Luerssen. After graduating from high School in Yoakum, Texas she worked a number of years at TexTan prior to and during World War II. Immediately after the war she married James Muriel (Jim) McClanahan, started a family and resided in Yoakum. The family relocated to Victoria, Texas after Jim was employed by DuPont and she remained in Victoria until moving to Houston in 2013.
Myrleen is predeceased by her husband Jim and her oldest son Larry McClanahan of Victoria; sisters, Arzelia Batts of Victoria and Marian Norman of Houston; and brothers, Elroy Luerrsen of Flatonia and Alfred (Pete) Luerssen of Victoria.
Myrleen is survived by her son David and his wife Becky of Houston, Texas and her daughter Linda Fangue and her husband Neal of Covington, Louisiana; grandchildren, Jonathan McClanahan of Houston, Texas, Courtney Lipp and her husband David of Houston, Texas, Bethany Lenhart and her husband Chat of Houston, Texas, Jared Fangue and his wife, Amanda of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Lauren Pattison and her husband, Rob of Covington, Louisiana, Alaina Jourdan and her husband Zac of Covington, Louisiana; 13 great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Myrleen’s family thanks the entire staff of Bayou Manor Healthcare Center for their love, assistance and support.
A visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:45 am on Friday, May 5 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel in Victoria. Graveside services and burial will follow at 1:00 pm at St. Joseph’ Catholic Cemetery in Yoakum, Texas.
