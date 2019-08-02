MYRLIN WAGNER YORKTOWN - Myrlin Wagner, 85, of Yorktown passed away Sun. July 28, 2019. She was born Feb. 19, 1934 in Yorktown, TX to the late Edwin and Leona Gips Wild. She married Alphonse Wagner on September 4, 1955 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Myrlin was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She loved working in her beautiful yard, her cats and hummingbirds. She is survived by daughters Lori (William) Potcinske, Pam (Boyd) Weise and Amy (Jim) Mareth. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Chad (Crystal) Potcinske, Haley Potcinske, Jordan (Brooke) Weise, Brittney Weise, Madison Weise, Paige Mareth, Macy Mareth and great-grandchildren Amelia Potcinske and Weston Weise. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Alphonse Wagner of 62 years, and brother Roy Wild. Visitation 4-6 pm Sat. August 3, 2019 at Massey Funeral Home. Memorial Service 1 pm Sun. August 4, 2019 at Massey Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Accolade Hospice, Cuero Pet Adoption or donor's choice. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
