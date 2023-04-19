Myrna L. Blackwell Davis
CUERO — Myrna L. Blackwell Davis, 86, of Cuero passed away Monday, April 17, 2023. She was born May 9, 1936 in Del Rio to Bedford Forrest ‘Blackie’ and Aline Carter Blackwell. She married Robert ‘Bob’ Clinton Davis on April 9, 1955 in Uvalde. She worked for Cuero Community Hospital as a nurse as well as the Director of Nursing for Cuero Nursing Home for ten years. She had a Nurse-Scuba Certification and her Pilot’s License. Myrna was a very involved member of the community. She was a member of the Cuero Community Hospital Foundation - Board of Directors, Meyersville School Board Member, Region III Board of Directors for DeWitt and Lavaca School Districts, Methodist Church Choir Member, Young Mothers Circle Member, Bridge Club member, Garden Club Member and Ladies Birthday Club Member - sending out cards each month. She gave many hours volunteering with Hope of South Texas in Victoria as well as with the C.A.M.A.L. House in Cuero when it opened many years ago. She and Bob took pride in presenting a scholarship to a very deserving 4H member every year at the Cuero Livestock Show. She is survived by her husband of sixty-eight years, Bob Davis; son, Robert ‘Robbe’ Clinton (Karla) Davis II; daughters, Debbie Kaye (Gary) Kohl and Vicki Lee Davis; grandchildren, Heather (Jeremy) Gould, Jarred Kohl, Aric Kohl, Jourdan Kueker, Madeline (Colton) Jacob and Robert ‘Clint’ Clinton (Jenicia) Davis III; five great-grandchildren and her dear friend, Vollie Robinson. She was preceded in death by her parents, B.F. and Aline Blackwell; grandmothers, Sarah Blackwell and Jessie Annie Carter; and grandfathers, Charles Jourdan Blackwell and William Allen Carter. Visitation will be Friday, April 21, 2023, 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Saturday, April 22, 2023, 10:00 AM at Freund Funeral Home with Pastor Lindsey Smith Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. A reception will take place at The First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The family has asked that anyone who plans to attend, wear blue jeans and No Ties! Pallbearers are her grandchildren, Heather Gould, Madeline Jacob, Jarred Kohl, Aric Kohl, Jourdan Kueker and Clint Davis. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Green DeWitt Community Center, Pet Adoptions of Cuero or Donor’s Choice.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
