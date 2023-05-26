Myrna Sue Estes
Bednorz
VICTORIA — Myrna Sue (Estes) Bednorz, age 84, of Victoria, Texas went to the loving arms of Jesus and our Holy Mother Mary on May 20, 2023. She was born May 6, 1939 in Three Rivers, TX to the late Henry A. and Patricia Freeman Estes. She graduated from Three Rivers High School in May of 1957. She married her high school sweetheart, Raymond L. Bednorz, on October 26, 1957. She was a homemaker and raised 5 children. She also worked for VISD as a teacher’s aide for about 10 years and then for Dr. Traugott and Dr. Johnson as a receptionist and insurance clerk for about 20 years. Myrna and Raymond were parishioners at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in downtown Victoria for over 55 years.
Myrna is survived by her husband of 65 years, Raymond L. Bednorz; children: Michael (Charlotte) Bednorz, Melanie (Alan) Wiesner, James (Denise) Bednorz; Keith Bednorz and Sharon Bednorz; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Myrna was preceded in death by her son, Matthew S. Bednorz; father, Henry A. Estes; mother, Patricia Fuller; and stepfather, Charlie Fuller.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023 from 8:45AM to 10AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with rosary to be led by David Post at 10AM. Funeral mass will follow at 10:30AM, celebrated by Father Pat Knippenberg, with entombment at Resurrection Cemetery.
