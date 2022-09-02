Myron August Spree Jr.
PORT LAVACA — Myron August Spree Jr., known to many as Buster, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. He was born on February 27, 1944, in Phoenix, Arizona, to the late Myron Sr. and Clara Backhus Spree (Sheeran).
Buster grew up in Palacios, Texas, where he developed his love of saltwater fishing and shrimping. After graduating from Palacios High School, he attended college, but the draw of the water kept him from actually attending some classes. In April 1966, he enlisted into the United States Marine Corps where he served honorably for 6 years and rose to the rank of Sergeant (E 5). His service took him to Vietnam, a time he didn’t discuss much with his kids. He took great joy later in life serving as a fishing captain for the annual Warrior’s Weekend event in Port O’Connor. Seeing the joy fishing and being out on the water brought to fellow servicemen helped heal his soul as well as theirs.
Buster married Carol Adams on September 14, 1968, in Palacios. Together they became parents of five daughters. He may have been a “Girl Dad,” but he raised us to work like boys, especially on the back deck of his shrimp boats. We will always treasure the many sunrises and hot days spent with him on his boats. Dad worked as a machinist at ALCOA Point Comfort for over 25 years and as a commercial shrimper in Port Lavaca. His passion for the ecosystem and fisheries in Lavaca Bay led him to actively advocate against industrial water pollution and to become involved in the Lavaca Bay Foundation.
“Faith, Family, Friends and Fishing were priorities in Dad’s life. He chose to live every day grateful to the good Lord for giving him another one. He was the happiest filling those days on the water with his family and friends and helping anyone in need. His will to live was one of the most amazing gifts he gave us.”
Buster is survived by his beloved daughters: Kim, Shannon (Jeff Kolos), Shelby (Joe) Nicknish, Cassie (James) Adcock, and Carrie (Michael) Fehlis; 12 grandchildren: Joe Jr., Hannah, Nathan, Samuel, Kyleigh, Ethan, Ben, Drew, Kolden, Laina, Grant and Miles; brother, Paul (Donna) Spree; sister, Frances (Robert) White; 4 nieces; 2 nephews; and life-long love, Carol Spree.
The family would like to extend a huge thank you to Dr. Paul Bunnell, who went above and beyond as both friend and doctor to give us as many years as possible with Dad.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Church in Port Lavaca. Reception and brunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lavaca Bay Foundation, P.O. Box 498, Port Lavaca, Texas; Warrior’s Weekend, 3603 Miori Lane, Victoria, Texas 77901; or Salem Lutheran Church, 2101 N. Virginia Street, Port Lavaca, Texas 77979.
Cremation services entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.
