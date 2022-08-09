Myron Paul Rehm
HALLETTSVILLE — Myron Paul Rehm, 67, of Hallettsville, passed away unexpectedly at home on the afternoon of August 4, 2022. He was born in Hallettsville on December 5, 1954 to Clarence and Marge Rehm. He was the third born of their nine children. At 4 years of age, Myron was diagnosed with “Hand-Schuller-Christian” disease, a very rare condition with an exceptionally low chance of survival beyond the teen years at that time. God knew that wasn’t the way Myron’s story was going to go, and through treatment and the fervent prayer and faith of his family, Myron was healed. Myron was an energetic child who enjoyed life on the family farm in Hallettsville and was driven to be the best in everything he did, with great success.
Myron attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and played football and many other sports. He excelled in academics and athletics and earned numerous honors and accolades, to include being voted “Homecoming Beau” and “Indian Chief”. After his high school graduation in May of 1973, he went off to college as a proud Longhorn at the University of Texas.
Myron married his beautiful bride and high school sweetheart, Magdalen Janak, in 1976 and they were happily married for 46 years. Myron and Mag welcomed two sons into the world, Rick in 1978 and Patrick in 1983, both inheriting Myron’s smarts and athletic talent. Myron was dedicated to his sons’ endeavors and was a strong and constant presence in every area of their lives. He spent many years coaching them throughout their different stages of athletic pursuits, to include their t-ball, little league years and even into their teen years.
Rick and his wife Melisa, along with Patrick and his wife Michelle, gave Myron one of the greatest roles of his life as grandpa to grandchildren Pepper, Nolan, Eli, and River. “Gramps” loved to be on the sidelines watching them in their sports or spending time with them on visits and at the many Rehm family events.
Myron and his brother Ronnie started Rehm Brothers Construction in 1986 and many family members, particularly the younger generation, have fond memories of summers spent working hard for Rehm Brothers and cherish all the skills learned and time spent together over the years. Myron also enjoyed success in Amway sales with his siblings, and the family gained the opportunity to take several wonderful family vacations as a part of the business.
Myron gave back to the community in countless ways. He was the Lavaca County Republican Chairman for 12 years, from 2000 to 2012, and served in a multitude of different roles at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Christ the King Church, and ultimately Faith Family Church - Hallettsville. Myron was a leader in every sense of the word. He was heavily involved in the Sacred Heart Booster Club, where he served as President for many years.
Myron loved spending time with family at Leanin’ Dipper Ranch in Bandera, Texas, as well as hunting and partaking in friendly games of poker with family in Marble Falls and various other places the Rehms gathered for fun and fellowship. Myron will be fondly remembered for his joyful humor and how he would always light up a room with smiles and laughter. His Elvis impersonations were legendary and provided unforgettable entertainment for family, friends and work colleagues on countless occasions.
Myron was preceded in death by his parents Clarence Joseph Rehm and Marge Stewart Rehm; three siblings, Pat Rehm, Rita Grafe, and Mary Rehm; sister-in-law Debbie Rehm Honc; and several infant niece and nephews, Rusty Grafe, Leann Vornsand, Cade Cannon Garcia and Bowen Bock.
Myron is survived by his wife Magdalen; his son Rick & wife Melisa, and their children Pepper and River; his son Patrick & wife Michelle, and their children Nolan and Eli; two brothers, Ronnie Rehm & wife Mary Jane, and Morris Rehm & wife Raechel; three sisters, Barbara Michalcik & husband Glenn, Joyce Eisler & husband James, and Madeleine Vornsand & husband Allen; one brother-in-law Robert Grafe; and many adoring nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday August 13, 2022 at 2 PM at Faith Family Church - Hallettsville (1262 US-77, Hallettsville, TX 77964).
