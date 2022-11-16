Myrtis Moore McCord
ROUND ROCK, TX — Myrtis Moore McCord, 90, formerly of Victoria, died peacefully and with great anticipation, on October 15, 2022, in Round Rock, Texas. Myrtis and her beloved and adoring husband, Joe McCord, married on March 16, 1963, and raised their two children, Gretchen and Jody, in a happy home in Victoria.
Myrtis was a true steel magnolia, both exemplifying and challenging traditional roles and expectations. She did not think of herself as brave, yet she consistently faced her fears to stand up for what was right and to protect others.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, four brothers-in-law, and two sisters-in-law. She is survived by daughter Gretchen McCord DeFlorio and son-in-law Dominick DeFlorio (Rockdale, TX); son Jody McCord (CO); two sisters-in-law; numerous nieces, nephews, and their children; and countless friends, colleagues, former students, and more, all of whom are grateful she was a part of their lives.
See details about in lieu donations and the Nov. 18, 2022, in-person and virtual gathering to celebrate Myrtis at www.holdingspaceevents.com/myrtis-mccord.

