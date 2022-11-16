Myrtis Moore McCord

Myrtis was a true steel magnolia, both exemplifying and challenging traditional roles and expectations. She did not think of herself as brave, yet she consistently faced her fears to stand up for what was right and to protect others.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, four brothers-in-law, and two sisters-in-law. She is survived by daughter Gretchen McCord DeFlorio and son-in-law Dominick DeFlorio (Rockdale, TX); son Jody McCord (CO); two sisters-in-law; numerous nieces, nephews, and their children; and countless friends, colleagues, former students, and more, all of whom are grateful she was a part of their lives.
See details about in lieu donations and the Nov. 18, 2022, in-person and virtual gathering to celebrate Myrtis at www.holdingspaceevents.com/myrtis-mccord.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.