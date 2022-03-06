Myrtle Hammack Lawhn
VICTORIA — Myrtle Hammack Lawhn, 96 of Victoria, passed away on February 26, 2022. She was born on September 24, 1925, in Victoria County to Henry and Mae Russell Hammack. Myrtle was a fourth-generation resident of Victoria County. Her dad was a farmer in the Guadalupe and Crescent Valley area before working for the Victoria Police Department and Victoria County Sheriff’s Dept., so Myrtle spent her early years on the farm. The family attended the Baptist church in Crescent Valley with Myrtle being baptized in the nearby Guadalupe River, and in later years she attended Parkway Baptist.
She attended school in Bloomington and graduated from Bloomington High School in 1944. A short time later she married her high school sweetheart, Page Maroney, and had two daughters, Judy Gayle and Janis Page. Myrtle’s husband died at a young age causing her and her girls to move to Victoria in order to find work to support her family. Myrtle retired from the Victoria County Electric Co-Op after 33 years. During this time, she was also a member of Eastern Star and Pilot Club.
She was blessed with 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren that called her Nanny: she loved them dearly. She just knew the sun rose every day to shine on each one of them. A sweet little poem Nanny liked to say to all her little ones, “I see the moon, The moon sees me, God bless the moon, And God bless me.”
Myrtle was preceded in death by her grandparents who she dearly loved, Lee Ross and Amanda Weaver Russell and Robert Columbus and Betty Jeffrey Hammack, parents; sister Ella Mae Nolte; husbands Page Maroney, Alfred Parsons, and Bill Lawhn; daughter Judy Gayle Mulligan; son in law Richard Mulligan; and stepson James Lee Lawhn.
She is survived by daughter Janis Page Hathaway and husband Gary; grandchildren Page Hathaway and wife Shannon, Troy Mulligan and wife DeeDee, Katy Henke and husband Charles; great grandchildren Drew and Baylee Hathaway, Claire, Brady and Cy Henke, and Olivia and TJ Mulligan; Niece Sandra Nolte Sherman and husband George; stepson Mark Lawhn and wife Sue and their sons, Billy and Jason. We love and miss you sweet Mother and Nanny.
Thank you to Dianne and Jimmy at Dover House for their care and compassion as well as Dr. Chand and nurses at Crown Hospice. Pallbearers are Page Hathaway, Troy Mulligan, Charles Henke, Drew Hathaway, Brady Henke and Cy Henke.
Private family services are being planned. Those wishing to send a memorial may do so to Crescent Valley Cemetery Assoc., 198 Post Oak Trail, Inez, TX 77968. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
