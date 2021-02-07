Myrtle S. Krause
VICTORIA — Myrtle Serena Albrecht Krause, 103, of Victoria passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021. She was born on June 30, 1917 to the late Anton W. Albrecht and Mary Leonhardt Albrecht. She married Murray P. Krause on September 25, 1940 and celebrated 70 years of marriage until his death in 2010.
She was a loving wife, aunt and friend. She loved to dance and listen to polka and country and western music and always looked forward to the Molly B. Polka Show. Myrtle enjoyed cooking, gardening, playing dominoes and drinking coffee and eating her homemade sweets with her many friends. She loved and cared for her numerous cats throughout the years. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her nieces Marilyn (Wayne) Key of Weatherford, Barbara (Randal) Ordner of Tomball, Diana (Lynn) Honc of El Campo and Debra (David) Skewes of Dublin, Virginia; nephews Robert (Catarina) Hasdorff of Austin, Anthony (Gloria) Wilhelm, Sr. of Victoria, Lenwood (Susan) Krause, Jr. of Victoria, Robert (Kathy) Krause of Katy; and dear friends Joyce Bludau, Gwen Hall, Jodie Brown and Becky Hilton.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; sisters, Lenora Wilhelm, Elvera Hasesloff, Ella Hasdorff, Anna Marie Albrecht; brothers, Anton Albrecht and Leonard Albrecht.
Pallbearers are Larry Svetlik, Howard Hilton, Sonny Wheeler, James Brown, John Hall, and Lenwood Krause Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Robert Hasdorff, Wayne Key and Roland Strobeck.
Special thanks to Reyes Sherman, Sally Cantu and Pilar Martinez for being her wonderful caregivers for several years before moving into Twin Pines Nursing and Rehab Center.
Ms. Krause will lie in state from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Colonial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, followed by the Funeral Service at 2 p.m., all at Colonial Funeral Home, immediately followed by entombment at Resurrection Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19, all who attend will be required to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
Memorial donations may be made to First English Lutheran Church or the Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Here we go again (7)
- Website works, phone system crashes during Victoria County vaccine signup (5)
- Letter: Do not be afraid to voice your beliefs (5)
- Victoria school board moves forward with bond, to vote on Feb. 9 (4)
- Hundreds of marchers gather in downtown Victoria for anti-abortion event (4)
- Letter: Getting registered for COVID-19 vaccine is frustrating process (4)
- Victoria's vaccine hub to get 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine (3)
- Victoria moves forward with youth hunting program in Riverside Park (3)
- Letter: Water Street is not safe for pedestrians (3)
- Man in car rams into 2 vehicles on road, at gas station (2)
Online Poll
Have you ever visited Washington, D.C.?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.