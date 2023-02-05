Nadine Cattan
VICTORIA — Nadine Cattan, 97, of Victoria passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was born March 2, 1925 in Sour Lake, TX to Mack and Lessie Johnston Chamblee. She met her husband of 70 years, Sammy, when she was a high school cheerleader in Bloomington. She was active in her children’s school activities as they were growing up, she was a great cook, and she enjoyed traveling and playing the slots. Her pride and joy were her kids, grandkids and great grandkids - who called her Meme. She loved the little ones and they loved her back. Nadine was a longtime member of Holy Family Catholic Church where she was active in the altar society, was a Eucharistic Minister, and taught CCD. She had such a positive and upbeat demeanor, always adding “have fun” to her goodbyes.
She is survived by her son, James Cattan (Sherry); daughters, Peggy Cattan Rouquette (Jody), Patti Cattan Albrecht (Darrell), and Becky Cattan Pruett (Terrell); 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Cattan, whom she married on October 10, 1942; parents; sister, Dee O’Donnell; and great-granddaughter, Kate Cattan.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 6, 2023 from 10-11 a.m. at Colonial Funeral Home followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Cy Cattan, Toby Rouquette, Cody Rouquette, McCager Albrecht, Josh Meadows, Danny Cox.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Sodalis and Hospice of South Texas for their loving care.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas or Holy Family Catholic Church.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.