Nadine Young
CABOT, ARK. - Nadine A. Young, 75, of Cabot, Arkansas passed away at home with her family on Monday, December 7, 2020. She was born in Victoria, Texas on March 16, 1945 to parents Oscar & Willie Frazer. Nadine met Jim in Victoria when she was 13 and he was 15. They married in 1964 and have spent the last 56 years caring for and loving each other. Together they raised a wonderful family. Jim says he does not recall ever having any disagreements with Nadine that lasted more than a day; they both took great pride in the fact that they never argued in front of the children or anyone else. Their love grew stronger each and every year. Nadine was always happy and in a great mood and was happiest when spending time with her family in her home either dancing, playing board games, sewing or going fishing. She is preceded in death by her parents. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Jim Young; her children, Darren Young, Derek Young and Nicole Young and her grandchildren, James Rheel, Kellie Young, Madison Young, Dillon Young and Summer Young. Nadine will be laid to rest by her loving family in Victoria, Texas. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. According to Jim, ”life isn’t the same without Nadine”. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22nd at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 1309 E. Mesquite Ln, Victoria, Texas with burial immediately following In Resurrection Cemetery. Online guest registry at www.griffinleggettresthills.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: President Trump has had many successes and accomplishments worth recognition (12)
- Letter: Who will fear God in 2021? (7)
- Are you traveling or staying at home for the holidays? (6)
- Letter: Our congressman should be working for us, not Trump (5)
- Victoria County reports 15 new recoveries, no new cases or deaths (5)
- Guest column: All ‘doctors’ change lives every day (4)
- Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory (4)
- Years of 'extraordinary science' led up to the new COVID-19 vaccines (3)
- Letter: The only hope for America is prayer (2)
- Concrete batch plant in DeWitt County fined $11,125 for environmental violations (2)
Online Poll
Have you ever built a snowman?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.