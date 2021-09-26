Nancy Ann Lamprecht
WOODSBORO — Nancy Ann Lamprecht, 75, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021. She was born September 24, 1945 Refugio, Texas. She worked for Woodsboro ISD for over 20 years and was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church of Woodsboro. She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Mamie Langridge; husband James “Cotton” Lamprecht and son James Lamprecht Jr.; survivors include sons Tommy (Robin) Lamprecht and Johnny Lamprecht; brothers Westley Langridge and Bobby Langridge; sister Linda Ferova. A visitation will be held Sunday, September 26, 2021 Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Services will be Monday, September 27, 2021 Peace Lutheran Church of Woodsboro at 10:00 a.m. Pallbearers will be Gary Lamprecht, Morgan Lamprecht, Robert Allen, Scott Payne, Michael Villarreal, Severo Perova. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.