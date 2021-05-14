Nancy Ann McDowell
SEABROOK — Nancy McDowell of Seabrook, Texas passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021. She started her life journey on December 22, 1951 when she was born to Anna and Clarence Peschke in Smithville, Texas.
She is survived by her husband, Eddie McDowell; Children, Steven Penry (fiancée, Melody Masterson) of Driftwood; Stephanie Eisman (Thomas) of Victoria; and Janis Newton (Raymond) of Junction; Grandchildren, Sarah Johnson (Charlie), Hannah Jordan (Jeffrey), Sienna and Jada Benavides; Ethan and Seth Eisman; and Avril McLean; Brothers, Carey Peschke of Kalaheo, Hawaii; Dwight Peschke (Suzanne) of Giddings; and James Peschke of Smithville; Nephews, Eric Peschke (Laura) and Bradley Peschke; Great-nephews: Leighton and Cason Peschke. She is preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Clarence Peschke.
Nancy found much joy in spending precious time with her family and friends. She was passionate about traveling, Hawaii being a favorite destination. She was a devout shopper, being especially thrilled when finding a good bargain. She was a successful business owner (Merle Norman Cosmetics) for many years and believed in strong work ethic. At one time, she had cosmetics studios located in Victoria, College Station and Kingwood. She was an avid reader and appreciated a good laugh. She loved relaxing near the pool, watching sailboat races and fireworks shows on the bay, from her home in Seabrook.
Memorial Services were 10:00am May 8, 2021 at Marrs-Jones All Faiths of the Pines Chapel, Smithville, Texas.
