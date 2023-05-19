Amy Cheney
Nancy Ann Newhouse Sather
VICTORIA — Nancy Ann Newhouse Sather was born September 20, 1933, in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. She grew up in Mora, Minnesota where she was a cheerleader and Salutatorian of her class.
She received a scholarship to attend Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, graduating with honors. She married Wayne R. Sather on June 19, 1955 in Kanabec, Minnesota. She was a lifelong educator having taught school in Tombstone, AZ, Chelmsford, MA and El Paso, TX. Additionally, while raising three sons (four if you include our dad) she ran a private tutoring and diagnostic practice.
She passed away on May 7, 2023 in Victoria, Texas. She was preceded by her parents, Jim and Hope Newhouse, and husband, Wayne Sather.
She is survived by sons Stephen (and wife Valeska), David (and wife Carol) and Mark (and wife Diane) and four grandchildren, Kristen, Stephanie, Madison and Andrew.
At five foot tall, everything our mom lacked in stature, she more than made up for in substance. We are lifetime beneficiaries of her dedication to education, kindness, responsibility, hard work and frugality. She instilled in us a love of animals. Mom and dad travelled the world with mom taking lots and lots of time attempting to take the perfect picture.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wayne & Nancy Sather Endowed Scholarship at Texas Lutheran University, 1000 W. Court st, Seguin, TX 78155.
Services entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Services.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.