Nancy Ann Villa
Cardenas
CUERO — Nancy Ann Villa Cardenas passed on January 9, 2021. She was born on March 27, 1966 to Erasmo and Maria Villa. She is survived by her husband, Johnny Cardenas; daughters, Rebecca Lynn Vasquez and Juanita Christina Cardenas; son, John Edward Cardenas; brothers Juan Armando and Larry Villa; grandchildren, Courtney Lynn, Taylor E’Lise and Justin Ray Vasquez, John Gabriel, Alonzo, Eugene and Maribel Cardenas; great -grandchildren, Everleigh Drew Galvan and Luna Mae Mulligan. She preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Susan Jane Villa; brothers Richard Louis Villa and Baby Boy Villa, 2 nephews and 1 niece. Visitation was held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Heaven’s Gate Funeral from 6pm to 7pm with a the Rosary recited at 7pm. Services will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Our Lady of Victory beginning at 2pm with interment to immediately follow at Hillside Cemetery in Cuero TX. Services under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: The silent majority is no longer silent (14)
- Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress (3)
- Letter: Ship of fools (3)
- Vaccine still not available for Victoria County's elderly (2)
- Send us your questions about the vaccine (2)
- Local elected officials, party chairs condemn chaos at US Capitol (2)
- Rep. Cloud issues statement on impeachment (1)
- Victoria council to discuss how to spend child safety fee (3)
- Texas bill aims to stop churches from being shut down during disasters (1)
- Bread Crumbs: A call to repent (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.