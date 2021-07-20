Nancy Brier O’Neal
CUERO — Nancy Brier O’Neal, 75, of Cuero passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021. She was born August 10, 1945 in Cuero to Victor and Eunice Brier. Nancy worked for and retired from the Texas Department of Public Safety Driver’s License Office, hence her community given nickname of “The Driver’s License Lady.” She was dedicated to her family and friends, enjoyed bowling and truly lived life to its fullest.Nancy wrote poetry and was recognized for her astounding work. She served and loved her community for over twenty-five years.
Nancy is survived by her daughters, Becky Fuchs Allen of Katy and Mandy Fuchs Hanna of Fulshear; brother, Victor “Bubba” Brier Jr. of Brenham; grandchildren, Victoria Allen, Amanda Allen and Carolanne Allen, all of Katy, and Maddox Hanna of Fulshear.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Don O’Neal.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 1 pm,at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 2 pm with Dr. Glenn Robertson officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Robert Allen, Andy Hanna, Bubba Brier, Matthew Brier, Chuck Bauer and Davis Bauer.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions be made to the Fischer Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation (alzinfo.org) in memory of Nancy O’Neal. If you would like to notify the family of your contributions, please include the following address: Mandy Hanna, PO Box 429, Cuero, Texas 77954.
You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
