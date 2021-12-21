Nancy Brown
YOAKUM — Nancy Fay (Rohan) Brown, 68, surrounded by her loving family, passed to eternal life into the welcoming arms of Jesus on Friday, December 17, 2021. Nancy was born September 22, 1953 in Yoakum to A.J. and Fay (Pawelka) Rohan.
Nancy graduated from Yoakum High School in 1971 and married her sweetheart Mike Brown on March 2, 1974. Mike and Nancy were married for 47 years and lived all their lives in Yoakum. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church and member of Catholic Daughters. Her faith carried her through difficult times. Nancy was an active member in her community, loved being a member of her bridge club and spending time with her family. Nancy was a doting mother and grandmother and loved telling others stories about her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and her community.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Mike Brown; daughters, Jennifer Brown DeSarro and husband Robert and Julie Brown Willard and husband Doug; grandchildren, Michael DeSarro, Ashlin DeSarro, Matthew DeSarro, Macy Fitch, Raely Fitch, Brody Willard, Sophie Willard and Zoe Willard; siblings, Janis Hermann (Arthur), Kelle Clark and Tony Rohan (Carol); many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; niece, Claire (Hermann) Garner.
Visitation 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., with Rosary recited at 10:30 and Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Brian Froebel, Clay Hermann, Tony Rohan, Harold Jones, Cecil Valka and Mark Drozd.
Honorary Pallbearers are Janis Hermann, Tricia Matthews, Lynn Pohler, Connie Vogt, Ann Kuester, Susan Hagan, Pat Jahn and Shannon Reinhardt.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be given to St. Joseph Catholic School Endowment Fund.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Major peer-reviewed medical journal conclusions on mRNA vaccinations (8)
- Proud Democrat (13)
- Victoria Public Library board decides to keep all 21 questioned books on shelves (7)
- Some say there’s more work to be done after library keeps controversial books (5)
- We need to talk about Jan. 6 (4)
- Guest Column: Remembering Rittenhouse (3)
- Correction: Article misspelled business name and incorrectly described their production (3)
- 71 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crossroads (3)
- Letter: What if Trump had been re-elected (3)
- Victoria County has received nearly $9.7 million in public assistance for Harvey, pandemic response (3)
- Caregiver accused of stealing from dementia patient she married after former wife's death (2)
- Former President Donald Trump endorses Rep. Michael Cloud for reelection (2)
- Omicron at our doorstep, vaccines and boosters are our best defense (2)
- Larry Joe Spence (2)
- City sees a future for Riverside Park youth hunting program (2)
- Victoria Public Library board votes to keep all 21 contested books (1)
- Gregory "Greg" Orta III (1)
- Lee Joe Whitehead Jr. (1)
- VISD holds retests for STAAR exams after low pass rates in 2021 (1)
- Texans need more information on wasteful ’313′ corporate welfare program — not less (1)
- VISD announces settlement of insurance lawsuit (1)
- Do you plan on going to Cuero's Christmas in the Park? (1)
- UHV Q&A: Ben Wilson Street project will help UHV and community (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.