NANCY ANN RIEHS CROSBIE BLOOMINGTON - Nancy Ann Riehs Crosbie, 64, passed away on Tues. February 18, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Bloomington. Nancy is survived by her husband; John Crosbie and son; Billy (Susan) Crosbie. She is also survived by her sister; Brenda (Jeff) Abshire, brothers; Jeffery (Veronica) Riehs, Curt (Sylvia) Riehs, Scott Riehs and Johnny Riehs, Four grandchildren; Serrenity, Faith, Seth, and Hannah Crosbie. She was preceded in death by her parents William John "Butch" Riehs and Joyce Faye Perry Riehs and a sister Cynthia Faye Riehs Head. Nancy was known for being a wonderful cook. She loved her grandchildren dearly. She also loved fishing, playing bingo, her many, many friends but most of all her family. She was the glue that held her entire family together and she could talk the horns off a Billy goat. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. with services to begin at 2:00 p.m. on February 29, 2020 at the First Baptist Church at 204 South Leonard St. in Bloomington, TX. Any Floral contributions can be brought to the church between 10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. A celebration of Life gathering will be held on March 14, 2020 at Patriot Park (Saxet Lake "Blue waters") at 2:00 p.m. Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Services, Inc.
