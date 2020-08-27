Nancy Gail Daniels
VICTORIA — Nancy Gail Daniels, 61, of Victoria, Texas passed away Saturday August 15, 2020 after a courageous fight with the COVID-19 virus. She was surrounded by her loving family and will be forever missed.
Family and friends will gather for a memorial visitation Friday, August 28th 2020 from 11:00AM to 12:00PM with a Celebration of Life service to begin at 12:00PM at Celebration Church, 358 Foster Field Drive in Victoria.
Memorial donations may be sent to Celebration Church at 8806 N. Navarro St. Suite 600, #298 Victoria, Texas 77904.
Memorial donations may be sent to Celebration Church at 8806 N. Navarro St. Suite 600, #298 Victoria, Texas 77904.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the awesome nursing staff at PAM Specialty Hospital of Victoria North.
Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
