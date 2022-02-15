Nancy Jo Duncan
Ulbrich
WEESATCHE — Nancy Jo Duncan Ulbrich, age 77, longtime resident of Weesatche, Texas, passed away February 13, 2022, following a lengthy illness. She was born April 12, 1944, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Her grandparents had been original settlers of the Flour Bluff area where she grew up, attending school along with her future husband, Cecil. Following their marriage, Nancy worked as a secretary for the Flour Bluff primary school, later becoming a licensed real estate agent and eventually, furthering her education, becoming a Licensed Vocational Nurse and Radiology Tech. She worked for Dr. Heard in Goliad and later, Dr. Barth in Yorktown.
Nancy considered herself ungifted, yet she was a graceful acrobat, swimmer, diver, water skier, and dancer. She could hunt, shoot, and catch snakes. She was a great cook, baked beautifully decorated cakes, canned vegetables, made jellies, crafted jewelry, painted and crocheted. She was a perpetual cheerleader, always lending an encouraging ear. At times, she could worry herself sick, yet she was one of the most courageous, resilient, persevering individuals on the planet. She was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, mother, and grandmother. And, most definitely, a wife of noble character.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Lula Duncan; her brother, Milton Ray “Sock” Duncan; and her sister, Jessie Erlene “Speedy” Pace.
She is survived by her husband of fifty years, Cecil Ulbrich; her daughter, Ruthanna (Fox) Cashell; sons, Barrett (Crystal) Ulbrich, and Brandon Layne (Michelle) Ulbrich; ten grandchildren, Misty, Jennifer, Joshua, Jessie, Dylan, Bailey, Carter, Evelyn, Brayden and Morgan; four great-grandchildren; her precious sister, Lou Ann Rosebraugh; along with numerous, dearly loved, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. Funeral Service, on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Grace Funeral Home Goliad, 214 N. Market St., Goliad, Texas. Burial to follow in Glendale Cemetery, 700 E. Ward, Goliad. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crown Hospice or Alzheimer’s Association.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online atwww.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes and cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Vote for Democracy (7)
- Woman, 83, injured while crossing Victoria roadway (4)
- Guest Column: Finding a way to love and laugh at each other is imperative, (4)
- Syndicated column: Identity fascists are out to destroy the quality of culture (4)
- Ready to Serve: Hope High student joins Marines to pursue FBI dream (2)
- Letter: Remember the unborn (7)
- Taylor Brown (1)
- Letter: Keep experience in Victoria County Commissioners Court (1)
- George Santikos, Sr. (1)
- Letter: For stellar county government, vote Ives (4)
- Guest column: Solving disagreements, a brain hack (1)
- Letter: Thoughts to consider when casting your vote in the upcoming election (1)
- James Raymond Tate (1)
- Syndicated column: A civil war going on among Republicans (1)
Online Poll
Did you watch the Super Bowl?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.