NANCY JEAN MCCARLEY WIMBERLEY - Nancy J. McCarley, age 90 and a resident of Wimberley, Texas passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was born January 13, 1930 to parents Royce and Mary Mitchell. She graduated high school in 1948 and continued her education at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas. Nancy was married to Robert R. McCarley on October 4, 1952 in Crane, Texas. They were married 64 years. Nancy began her teaching career in Kermit, Texas then taught school for the Calhoun County ISD. Following her husband's retirement in May 1985, they moved to Wimberley, Texas. She continued teaching in Dripping Springs, Texas until her retirement. Nancy was preceded in death by husband Robert. She is survived by daughter Lee Ann McCarley of San Angelo, Texas and Steve Askew, daughter Laurie Sisak and husband Jimmy of New Braunfels, grandson Tim and wife Stephanie and grandchildren Avery and Peyton of Seguin, Texas, her dear cousin Kelly Ludeke of New Braunfels, Texas, special niece, Julie Brooks and husband Ashley of Center Point, Texas, she is also survived by dear friend, Jill Zuehlke of San Angelo, Texas. Services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at Thomason Funeral Home, Wimberley, Texas. Visitation is Noon-1:00 pm and funeral service at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at the Wimberley Cemetery. Visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com for more information and to sign the guest registry. (512) 847-2226.
