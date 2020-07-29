NANCY ANN PERKINS VICTORIA - Nancy Ann Perkins was born February 15, 1935 in Salina, Kansas to Malcom and Elizabeth Greenleaf. She is preceded in death by two daughters Ann and Gay, one son James Thomas (Pete) Perkins Jr., and her husband James Thomas Perkins Sr. She is survived by four sons Tom Olen Perkins, James Jeffery Perkins, Benjamin Thomas Winfield Perkins, Jack Ray (Cy) Perkins, one daughter Jill Perkins, 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. "Freckled faced auburn haired beauty" is what our father thought when he first caught sight of our mother. After being born in Salina, Kansas mom grew up in a military household moving through several naval bases. They stopped for a few years in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. Mom spoke fondly of her memories riding horseback in the mountains along the coastline watching the huge manta rays from the cliffs which inspired awe in her as a young girl. It wasn't long after moving to the Sabine Pass base that mom met Jim, her high school English teacher. Soon they were married. They moved to Victoria in 1950 when dad went to work at the newly built DuPont plant. About this time one of Jehovah's Witnesses called at her door. A kind and loving sister brought a bible message that resonated in our mothers' heart. Mom grabbed hold of scriptural truths and never let go. It may have been the manta ray from her childhood that sparked an interest in the Grand Creator. Mom began a life that enriched her mind and heart. Years later Daddy embraced the truth from God's word. Because of her fine Christian example, after 20 years he was won without a word (1 Peter 3:1). He realized there had to be more to life than what he had been living. We are happy to say mom and dad served Jehovah God side by side from 1972 (the year their youngest son was born) until dad fell asleep in death in 2009. Mother was kind toward all, especially those related to her in the faith. Her love for the Creator was never in question. This love she instilled in all of her children. Mom remained steadfast and always showed love and kindness. Our mom was truly the most selfless person any of us have ever known. Some would say they are better people for having known her. We long for the day when we can hug her again and kiss her sweet face in the promised new earth (2 Peter 3:13). A virtual memorial service will be held, notification will be given by the Perkins family. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
