Nancy Priest
VICTORIA — Nancy Priest, 76, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 9am at John Wesley Methodist Church, with funeral service beginning at 11am. Burial will follow at Fordtran Cemetery.
Nancy was born January 30, 1946 in Austin, Texas. She was the 2nd daughter of John and Elsie Anderson. On September 18, 1965, she married Joe R. Priest. Nancy and Joe adopted a son, Joseph Mark Priest. Nancy and Joe were married for 34 years before Joe’s passing in 2000. She was a charter member of John Wesley United Methodist Church of Victoria. Nancy was a floral designer for 40 years. She loved camping, traveling and living in Fordtran. She was a proud grandmother to Faron.
She is survived by her son, J. Mark Priest (Jennifer); grandson, Faron Joe Priest; sisters, Rita Walsh, Wanda Pearson (Dean) and Donna Younger (William); and brother, John Bailey.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John Anderson and Elsie Bailey; husband, Joe Priest; and brother, Morris Bailey.
The family requests that instead of flowers, memorial donations may be made to John Wesley United Methodist Church, 8300 Northeast Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria, Texas 77904 or you can text the word “Give” to 361-266-2298 to donate online.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
