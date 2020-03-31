NANCY MORRIS RADER GOLIAD - Nancy Morris Rader, 88, born October 5th, 1931, got her wings on March 29th, 2020. She was born to the late Edward and Helen Morris Broaddus. She is survived by five children and numerous grand and great-grandchildren. Friends and family may sign the register book on Tuesday March 31st from 1:00pm-6:00pm at Grace Funeral Home - Goliad, 214 N. Market. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. A full obituary may be viewed at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Services under the trust and personal care of Grace Funeral Home.

