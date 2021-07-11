Nancy W. Baker
PORT LAVACA — Nancy W. Riley Baker, 73, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at her home in Port Lavaca. She was born in Falfurrias, Texas to the late Summie Baldwin Riley and Winnie “Faye” Bryant Riley on August 27, 1947. Nancy worked at the Calhoun County Appraisal District for 30 years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by the love of her life, her husband, Paul “Don” Baker of Port Lavaca, sons; Blandon Baker (Bambi) of Port Lavaca, and Kevin Baker of Victoria, daughter; Madison Marie Baker of Victoria, grandson Braxton Fuchs, and brothers; Fred Michael “Mike” Riley and his wife Susan, and Donald Wayne Riley and his wife Carol.
The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the staff of Calhoun Home Health and Hospice of South Texas for their compassion and care.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021 from 12-2 p.m., immediately followed by Funeral Service at 2 p.m., all at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Pastor Larry Green will officiate.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
