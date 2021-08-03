Nanne Jones
VICTORIA — Saxche Nanne O’Keefe Jones, 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home, Sunday, August 01, 2021. She was born December 24, 1934 in Pampa, Texas to Rufus Earl O’Keefe and Saxche Simms O’Keefe. Nanne is preceded in death by both of her parents and her sister Kitty “Tinka” Simms O’Keefe. She is survived by her husband of 65 years (June 23, 1956), Oscar Freer “Dink” Jones; her brother Earl Jay (MaryAnne) O’Keefe, three sons (their spouses), Christopher Wallace (Sandy) Jones, James Britton (Debra) Jones, Patrick O’Keefe (Theresa) Jones; as well as her daughter Claudia Costa (Chris McVay); numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and other extended family. She loved that her grandchildren and great grandchildren called her “Cookie.”
Nanne lived in Pampa until she was 3 years old when she moved to Amarillo, Texas in 1937. She attended Baylor University where she studied fine arts with a major in music and voice. Nanne met her husband, Dink, on a college tour through Europe in 1954. She graduated from the University of Texas in 1956 and Nanne and Dink married on June 23, 1956. Nanne was a master of creating a thriving and loving home for Dink, her three sons, and her daughter. Nanne and Dink spent the first eight years of their married lives in Waco, Texas, before moving to Victoria, Texas in 1964 where Dink practiced law. Nanne spent many years of her life volunteering in the church by singing and teaching children, which were the highlights of her life.
Nanne’s legacy is rich. Her abiding love for her children and grandchildren was unending. Nanne loved her family above all else, and enjoyed getting the family together whenever possible. Her passion for visiting the cool mountains at their getaway condo in Durango Colorado was a pastime she could never get enough of. She never tired of spending time at their Purgatory Ski Area condo with family and friends. Nanne was an extremely giving person. She was constantly giving gifts and giving financially to her children, grandchildren, friends, and those in need.
In Waco she directed the children’s choir at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and likewise did so for several years at St Francis Episcopal Church, Westminster Church, and Victoria Bible Church in Victoria. She was an early participant in the Bach Festival in Victoria and supporter of the Victoria Symphony due to her love for music. And she was a member of the Bronte Club, as well as a longtime member of the YMCA.
Nanne loved to visit and converse with people. She had many friends over the years in Victoria, around the US, and even around the world. She will be greatly missed by so many.
The family would like to pay special tribute and generous thanks to her caregivers for the past two and a half years; Olga Castillo, La Tasha Lee, Jennifer Lee, Toni Rhodes, Lakela Girdy and Kayla Evans, and to our loyal family physician and friend, Larry Riedel, as well as the many other health care providers who have been so helpful.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to one of these ministries/charities in Nanne’s remembrance: Victoria Children’s Museum, the Victoria Symphony, the Bach Festival or Hidden Falls Ranch, a Christian Youth Ministry near Wayside, TX.
A graveside service will be held at Greenmount Cemetery, 900 Cemetery Road Durango, Colorado, 81301 on Thursday, Aug. 12. 2021 at 10:00am.
A celebration of life service will be held Friday, August 27, 2021 at 4:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 1801 E. Red River St. Victoria, TX 77901. A reception will be held immediately following the service.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: We took an oath (9)
- Bond task force finalizes plan for board (8)
- TxDOT, Goliad County sheriff spar over signs aimed at human smugglers, traffickers (4)
- 'Absolutely concerning': COVID-19 cases start to rise again in the Crossroads (3)
- Criminal justice advocate arrested same day she filed federal lawsuit against DA, sheriff (3)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: Our symbols and their meanings (6)
- Letter: Things need to change in Victoria (2)
- Victoria East Senior earns Eagle Scout rank (3)
- David Snell, Sr. (2)
- Fun-loving dancers turn street into a dance floor at "Rock the Park" event (1)
- Signs will not deter smugglers (1)
- Community evaluates VISD bonds, salary increase options (2)
- Gregory Sitka (1)
- Letter: Our true founding (6)
- Forrest A.M. Volkert (1)
- An Encounter with God can renew our hearts and minds (1)
- Victoria doctor reflects on 65 years of practicing medicine (1)
- Guest column: We can fly from Victoria again. Finally. (1)
- Misty Ward Peeler (1)
- Evelyn Schmerber Sherrill (1)
- Yoakum police seize 215 grams of cocaine, meth; arrest 3 (1)
- Oscar McKenzie Cardenas (1)
- Victoria man sentenced to 99 years in prison (1)
- The American Rescue Plan will send $32 million to Victoria (1)
- A federal lawsuit was filed against top Victoria County law enforcement officials. Here is what we know so far (1)
Online Poll
Does your church have a family picnic event?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.