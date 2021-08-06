Naoma Fritz
VICTORIA — Naoma Fritz, age 81, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Private graveside services will be held at Fannin Cemetery.
Naoma was born October 19, 1939 in Logan, West Virginia to the late Tolbert and Ruby Maynard. Naoma enjoyed doing crafts, sewing and she had a business where she would refurbish and build lamps and chandeliers. Everyone that knew her would tell you she could fix or build anything she set her mind to. She was a truly unique person that had a large impact on all the people that came into her life.
Naoma is survived by her husband, James Fritz; son and daughter-in-law, Ron Fritz (Jean); daughter, Vivian Fritz Lovik; grandchildren, Aimee Pasquarella (Brett), Kevin Fritz (Jessica), Steven Fritz, and Daniel Fritz; and great-grandchild, Adam Fritz.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Tolbert, Sr. and Ruby Maynard; and her brother, Tolbert Maynard, Jr.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.

